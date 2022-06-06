USR's Nasui: Increase in special pensions, three times higher than in contributory pensions during pandemic

The average value of special pensions increased in two years by 1,307 lei, while the contributory pensions increased by 397 lei, Save Romania Union (USR) MP Claudiu Nasui, a former economy minister, said on Monday.

He mentioned in a social media post that between March 2020 and March 2022, the average increase in special pensions was three times higher than that in contributory pensions.

"Let's see how the pensions moved, according to the official data with the National House of State Pensions, which manages 'only' six categories of special pensions. The average state pension increased by 397 lei. The number of pensioners decreased by about 60,000. At the same time, as you can see, the number of special pensioners increased by another 300 beneficiaries. The figures seem small, but they are high as against the decrease in the total number of pensioners," said Nasui.

In his opinion, the "two-speed special pension system" must disappear. He added that between 2017 and 2020, USR's plans to repeal special pensions "were systematically blocked."

"As the elections approached, the PNL [National Liberal Party] and PSD [Social Democratic Party] changed tack and pretended to support the repeal of special pensions. (...) Remember the repeal of special pensions for lawmakers? They could have adopted the USR bill submitted years ago and which had gone through all the legislative procedures. Why didn't they do it? I'll tell you the trick they used to keep their privileges: PSD submitted a new bill one day and they adopted it within 24 hours in violation of constitutional procedures. Because they knew that in the end the PSD law, intentionally fast-tracked, will be cancelled," said the USR MP. AGERPRES.