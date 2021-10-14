USR's Political Committee to meet on Sunday to approve governing programme, government team

The National Bureau of USR (Save Romania Union) decided on Wednesday evening to continue the discussions with the former coalition partners - PNL (National Liberal Party) and UDMR (Democratic Union of Hungarians in Romania) -, in parallel with the drafting of a governing programme and of a list of ministers, informs a press release sent to AGERPRES.

The National Bureau discussed all the scenarios on Wednesday evening, after the meeting initiated by Dacian Ciolos, Prime Minister-designate and leader of the Union, with the leaders of PNL and UDMR and with the president of the parliamentary group of national minorities.

According to the same source, "while waiting for the decisions of the internal forums of these parties, "the National Bureau of USR convenes on Sunday, at 6.00 pm, the Political Committee, "with only one item on the agenda - to analyze and approve the governing programme and the government team.""For me, as Prime Minister-designate, things are clear. We will seek to reform the coalition with PNL and UDMR and for that I will do everything possible to negotiate a governing formula with the leaders of the two parties. But in parallel with this attempt at negotiation, we have made some decisions because we have a clear and short timetable for presenting a government in Parliament, and that will happen regardless if we reach an agreement or not. So we decided to continue discussions with the former partners, in parallel with the drafting of a governing programme and of a list of ministers. Our desire is to rebuild the coalition, but if the negotiations last longer than the formal period or fail we still need to come up with a functional formula for a new government," Dacian Ciolos said.