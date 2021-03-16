Vaccination campaign going well, target stands: 10.4 million people immunized against COVID by September

Prime Minister Florin Citu reiterated on Tuesday, in southern Craiova, that the COVID vaccination campaign is going well in Romania, emphasizing that the target of reaching 10.4 million people immunized against SARS-CoV-2 virus by September remains the same.

"The target stands - and we checked when the vaccine doses are coming - so that we can vaccinate 10.4 million Romanians by the end of September. That means 70 percent of the active population and it would mean that we can say that we are moving to the other side of the pandemic. There are signs that it may be earlier, but I don't want to think about it ... Today, at this point, the target remains the same: 10.4 million people by September. So, as concerns the vaccination, I say things are going well, they went very well, they will go well," said Citu.

The head of the Executive explained, when asked on this topic, that the decision not to suspend the vaccination with the AstraZeneca serum in Romania was made by specialists in the field.

AGERPRES