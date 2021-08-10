Vaccination gets COVID-19 hospitalisation risk to extremely low

Preparing for the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic depends on the healthcare system, but it also depends "very much" on the responsibility of every Romanian to get vaccinated, conditions that would get the risk of getting hospitalised for COVID-19 to "extremely low," even with an infection with the Delta variant, Health Minister Ioana Mihaila said on Tuesday.

"Obviously, the number of cases is increasing and, with each wave, the observation of this ascending slope shows that it is the beginning of wave four. It is very important that now, for the first time compared with the three previous waves, this preparation is related to the healthcare system, but it's very much the responsibility of each of us. We need to understand that if we get vaccinated, our risk of ending up of being hospitalised with COVID is extremely low, even if we contracted the Delta variant," Mihaila said when asked about this subject, after attending a meeting of the ruling coalition.

She added that it is not just a matter of responsibility to the health of each person, but also to those around them."Any bed occupied by a COVID patient in hospitals takes the place of a bed for a chronic patient who needs, for example, evaluation or treatment. It is important not to end up in hospitals and for that it is important to get vaccinated," said Mihaila.