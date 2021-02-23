Vaccination of teaching staff to start Wednesday

The COVID-19 vaccination of the teaching staff starts on Wednesday in most counties in Romania and ends on March 10, during which time the first dose is estimated to be administered to nearly 60,000 persons, Chairman of the National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) Valeriu Gheorghita said Tuesday, according to AGERPRES.

"The vaccination of the teaching staff will start tomorrow, February 24, in most counties in Romania. The entire activity will end on March 10. From tomorrow, February 24, the vaccination of the teaching staff will start in 23 counties, including in Bucharest City, while on Thursday, February 25, another 14 counties follow suit; two more on February 26 and the last three on March 1 (...) This entire vaccination period designated for this specific process involving the educational staff ends on March 10, during which time a first dose will be administered. We estimate that approximately 60,000 people will be vaccinated in this process," said Gheorghita at the Government House.