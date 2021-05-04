Valeriu Gheorghita: Bucharest - highest vaccination rate nationwide

Bucharest has the highest vaccination rate against COVID-19 in the country, respectively 31%, the coordinator of the vaccination campaign, doctor Valeriu Gheorghita said on Tuesday.

"We currently have a percentage of vaccine coverage with at least one dose of over 20% - 20.33% of the eligible population, who has been vaccinated with at least one dose. We also have 11.93% of people who have only one dose and 8.39% of people who have been vaccinated with the full schedule, with the two doses, and since yesterday we have over 2 million people who have been vaccinated with the full schedule, which means obtaining the maximum benefits after vaccination against COVID-19. (...) The municipality of Bucharest, at the moment, has a vaccination coverage rate of 31%, if we compare it with the coverage rate in the other counties. I do not mean the municipalities, I mean counties - it is the highest vaccination coverage rate in the country, followed by Cluj - with 28%, Timis - 22%, Brasov - 22%, Sibiu - 21%, Constanta - 21%, the first six counties with coverage rate vaccine above the national average," Gheorghita told a press conference.

The military doctor said that currently more than 1,400,000 people are scheduled on the anti-COVID-19 vaccination platform, and more than 25,000 people are on the waiting list, agerpres.ro confirms.

"We have the six counties with the most people on the waiting lists. In Bucharest, there are about 7,967 people on the waiting list, in Mures - almost 5,000 people, Cluj - over 3,000 people, Galati - almost 2,000 of people, Prahova - 1,400, Arges - 135 people," Gheorghita specified.

Until Monday, according to him, 3,378,699 people had been vaccinated, of whom 1,349,089 people with the first dose and 2,029,610 people with the second.

The Secretary of State in the Ministry of Health Andrei Baciu, vice-president of the National Committee for the Coordination of Activities on Immunization against SARS-CoV-2, announced that Romania ranks 6th in the EU and 18th in the global vaccination campaign.

"Romania ranks 6th in the European Union in terms of the vaccination campaign. We refer here to the vaccination of people with both doses, which ensures the complete maximum immunization scheme; and globally, in 18th place," Baciu said.