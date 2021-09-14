Valeriu Gheorghita: Vaccine coverage rate in Bucharest nears 50 pct

The vaccine coverage at the level of the Bucharest municipality nears 50%, namely 49.7% of the eligible population of people over 12, the coordinator of the vaccination campaign, Valergiu Gheorghita, declared on Tuesday.

"The coverage rate in Bucharest nears 50%, we are practically speaking of 49.7% vaccine coverage rate of the eligible population over 12, followed by Cluj - 46% and Sibiu - 40%. Basically, 40% of the counties in Romania, including Bucharest, have a vaccine coverage rate which is above the national average, over 30%, there are 55% of counties that have a vaccine coverage rate between 20 and 30% and only 5%, namely two counties, Giurgiu and Suceava, that are still somewhere at 19% vaccine coverage rate", the head of CNCAV (Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee) told a press conference at Victoria Palace of Government.

He specified that at this moment, 583 vaccination centers are still active, with roughly 835 flows for the 4 types of vaccines, which ensure a vaccination capacity of approximately 85,000 people, at its maximum capacity, Agerpres.ro informs.

"This vaccination capacity is only in fixed centers, where mobile vaccination teams are added as a possibility, in general practitioners' offices, in sanitary units, and we can basically reactive the centers that have been suspended," Valeriu Gheorghita added.

The head of the CNCAV showed that since the beginning of the vaccination campaign and until now there are approximately 5.32 million people vaccinated with at least one dose.