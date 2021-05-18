Valeriu Gheorghita: We intend to organise a marathon to vaccinate children between 16 and 18 years old

The head of the National Committee for the Coordination of Activities Regarding the Vaccination Against COVID-19, Valeriu Gheorghita, on Tuesday said that he intends to organise an anti-COVID vaccination marathon for children aged 16 to 18, between May 31 and June 1.

"We really intend to organise, between May 31 and June 1, on the International Children's Day, we want to organise, if you want, a national marathon to vaccinate children in the age group 16-18. And if by that time we also get the approval for the 12-15 age group we will vaccinate children in this age group too. What we wish for is to have this campaign going for at least 24 hours to give a chance to a larger number of children, teenagers, as possible, to show up to the vaccination centres, accompanied by a legal tutor of course - either a parent or grandparent. What I want to say is that, obviously, the vaccination of those who are programmed in the platform will be ensured, but on the respective days of May 31, probably June 1 too, we will have this priority, if we could say so, for this age group, in order to give the possibility on the occasion of Children's Day to as many people as possible to get vaccinated," said Gheorghita.

He stated that there are already counties where the organisation of vaccination activities in certain schools is being considered."There are already counties that organise this type of vaccination even in spaces arranged within the educational units. I can give you an example: in Constanta county, in Hunedoara county, together with the Ministry of Education, the organisation of vaccination activities in certain units is considered. "Of course, where such activities can be organized," said the military doctor.