Vehicle registrations for new and used automobiles drop 10%, in first trimester

New and used vehicle registrations, for the transportation of passengers, have gone down by 10% during the first trimester of 2022, when comparing with the same period of the previous year, while new vehicle registration for cargo transportation has gone down by 18.2%, reported to the reference interval, according to the data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Thursday.

According to the quoted source, during the period of January-March 2022, new vehicle registrations for passenger transportation have registered an increase in the bus and mini-bus category (+20), as well as for the moped and motorcycle category (+10.2%), when comparing with the first trimester of 2021. Instead, there was a drop of 10.6% in automobile registration.

Regarding new registrations for new road vehicles for passenger transportation, increases were registered in all categories, as such: automobiles (+39.5%), buses and minivans (+29.9%), mopeds and motorcycles (+29.8%).

The INS data also shows that new registrations for cargo transport have dropped in all categories, as such: tractors (-23%), trucks (including road vehicles with special purposes) - minus 20.3%, and trailers and semis (-13.1%).

Furthermore, new vehicle registrations for new vehicles that transport cargo have gone up in the tractor category (+41.7%), but have dropped for trailers and semis (-10.4%), as well as in the truck category (including road vehicles with special purposes) - minus 6.8%.

As opposed to the 4th trimester of 2021, during the 1st trimester of 2022, new registrations for road vehicles have recorded a drop of 11.2% in passenger transportation vehicles, as well as new registrations for cargo transport vehicles (-0.7%).

The INS data is based on the information from the Directorate for Driving Licenses and Vehicle Registration (DRPCIV).AGERPRES

