Venice Commission to pronounce in July on draft to abolish the Special Section

The Venice Commission will rule in July on the draft law on the abolition of the Judicial Crimes Investigation Section, adopted in the Chamber of Deputies with an amendment stipulating that magistrates may be prosecuted only with the approval of the Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM).

According to the website of the Venice Commission, an opinion on the request of the Romanian Ministry of Justice regarding the draft to abolish the Special Section is scheduled to be adopted in July, agerpres.ro confirms.

On March 29, the Minister of Justice, Stelian Ion, announced that he would ask the Venice Commission for an opinion on the draft law on the abolition of the Section for the Investigation of Judicial Crimes.

In March, the Chamber of Deputies adopted a bill on the abolition of the Judicial Crimes Investigation Section (SIIJ) with several amendments, including one by the deputy for national minorities Ionel Stancu, also supported by the UDMR, which provides that magistrates can be sued only with the consent of the CSM.

Two professional associations of magistrates - the Romanian Judges Forum Association and the Initiative for Justice Association - criticized this amendment, arguing that the opinion that the CSM must give when prosecuting prosecutors and judges is an inadmissible privilege and this filter will be seen by society as a "superimmunity".