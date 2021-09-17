Video mapping shows and Subcarpati concert at iMapp Bucharest 2021

The largest new media art event in Romania and among the top three international video mapping contests, iMapp Bucharest - Winners League, organized by the Bucharest City Hall, through CREART, with the support of the Chamber of Deputies, takes place in Constitution Square on Saturday, agerpres reports.

The entrance is free, and access starts at 5.00 pm.

The artistic works of the participating teams will be rendered on the largest projection area in the world - the facade of the Parliament Palace - of 23,000 sq m, the organizers announce.The 7th edition of the iMapp Bucharest event, winner of the "AV IN ACTION" category at the AV AWARDS Awards London 2020, celebrates the way people gradually resume their lives, the theme of the video mapping contest - "THE SHOW MUST GO ON" - presenting areas of impact in contemporary society: art, music, sports, education and tourism.Through a partnership with five of the most important international video mapping festivals in the world, iMapp Bucharest will bring together, in the Capital City, the best artists, winners of partner events, who will reinterpret the facade of the Parliament Palace through works of art using light, technology and music to show their own vision on the theme: Borealis - a festival of light (USA) - FLIGHTGRAF winner, Genius Loci Weimar (Germany) - JONAS DENZEL winner, Kyiv Lights Festival (Ukraine) - FABIO VOLPI (aka Dies_) winner, 1minute projection mapping competition (Japan) - Li Cheng winner, Zsolnay Light Festival (Hungary) - Ricardo Silveira Cancado winner. The five teams will be joined in competition by the winner of the Jury Prize within the iMapp Bucharest 2019 edition - Michele Pusceddu.In the opening of the event, on the stage of iMapp Bucharest will perform the band Subcarpati, composed of a group of friends driven by a passion for music and folklore. From 2009 until now, Subcarpati has released seven recordings, reinterpreting folklore in its own way.***In accordance with the legislation in force, access to the iMapp Bucharest event is allowed to persons vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2 virus and for whom 10 days have elapsed since the completion of the complete immunisation scheme, to persons who present the negative result of an RT-PCR test for SARS-CoV-2 virus infection not older than 72 hours or the certified negative result of a rapid antigen test not older than 24 hours, respectively people between the 15th and 180th day after the confirmation of the SARS-CoV-2 infection, the organizers specify, on the Facebook page of the event.