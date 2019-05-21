Viorel Stefan, appointed member of the European Court of Auditors

The Council of the European Union on Tuesday appointed a new member of the European Court of Auditors (ECA), namely Romania's Deputy PM Viorel Stefan, who will replace George Pufan, as the latter's term in office expires, shows a release of the said institution.

Viorel Stefan's term in office will start on July 1 2019 to end on June 30 2025.

On the same day, Tuesday, the Council also appointed Ivana Maletic, from Croatia, to start on July 15 2019 and end her term in office on July 14 2025. She will replace Neven Mates, the Croatian member whose mandate expires.

According to the treaty, the members must exercise their duties while being entirely independent and to the general interest of the European Union.

The Council made these decisions based on the proposals made by the member states the new members come from and after consultations with the European Parliament.

The College of Members, presided by Klaus-Heiner Lehne, the President of the European Court of Auditors, will meet with its two new members, Ivana Maletic and Viorel Stefan, who are set to take their oath in front of the Court of Justice of the European Union at an ulterior date, to establish their specific duties, reads the same press release.