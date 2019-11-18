Viorica Dancila about Klaus Iohannis: Extremist speech, hate speech

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) candidate in the presidential elections, Viorica Dancila, maintains that Klaus Iohannis has an extremist speech, "based on hatred".

"Klaus Iohannis' approach is the approach of a man who wants divide in society. Extremist speech, speech based on hatred, which I believe does not fit in with the reality in Romania. We need a mediating president, a president that brings balance," said Viorica Dancila on Sunday at private broadcaster Antena 3.

She also stated that she is "at war" with no one, unlike her candidate, who was "always at war with someone."

"I am not at war with anyone and it's regrettable to hear Klaus Iohannis is at war with a political party, he is at war with the people, because a President should bring peace, not war. Klaus Iohannis was always at war with someone. He didn't have to give any reasons, but he always had to attack someone, he has always tried and unfortunately managed to succeed to induce in Romanian society a lot of hatred and a lot of divide. How can he say he is at war with a political party? He is the President of Romania, he should be the president of all Romanians," Viorica Dancila also said.