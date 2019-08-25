Viorica Dancilă on possibility for ALDE to exit government: We have not considered this

PSD President Viorica Dancila declared on Sunday in Racsa that a possible exit of ALDE from the government had not been considered, but that "certain aspects" would be clarified in the coalition's meeting to be held on Monday.

"We have not considered this, we have not been notified by our coalition partners that they want to exit the government. So why do we do another scenario, given that we are still in the coalition?," said Dancila.She mentioned that she had not discussed with Calin Popescu Tariceanu about his candidacy in the presidential elections."I did not have a discussion in this regard with Mr. Calin Popescu Tariceanu. Tomorrow we will have a coalition meeting and we will clarify certain aspects.The leader of the social-democrats launched on Sunday, in Racsa, the campaign for collecting signatures and consulting "Together with each Romanian"."I will go north, south, east, west, I will go to all the localities of Romania, time permitting. I know this area, I have been countless times here, I know the people here - very warm people, welcoming people. And I chose today to start collecting signatures from here, from Racsa. (...) Today we enjoy signature collecting, we enjoy openness, we enjoy the encouragement of people and this is very important, because, as I said at the congress, I am interested not in fighting with my opposing candidates, but to be as much as possible amongst Romanians, and today, in Racsa, this is happening and gives me all the energy to go on", said Viorica Dancila.