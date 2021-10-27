Virgil Popescu: Over 70% of Romania's population will receive protection for rising energy prices

The interim Minister of Energy, Virgil Popescu, declared on Wednesday that the draft for approval of the Emergency Ordinance on compensating the increase in energy prices offers protection for almost 15 million Romanians, who will pay the same price like last year, agerpres reports.

"Today we have voted a law that practically protects household consumers, offers those who have a consumption of up to 300 kW per month or 200 cubic meters per month a protection so that, in addition to capping, they do not pay more than they paid in December last year. All household customers, regardless of whether they have average consumption or not, have a guaranteed capping, both for electricity and natural gas, and the protection is received by over 70% of the Romanian population, because on real consumption figures we are talking about almost 15 million Romanians who will pay the same price as last year," Popescu stated in the Chamber of Deputies, at the debate of the bill for the approval of the Emergency Ordinance regarding the compensation of the increase of energy prices.

He said amendments had also been made to cap prices for hospitals, schools and heating plants.He also said that virtually all political parties have left their mark on this bill.The Chamber of Deputies is due to vote on Wednesday on the draft approving the Emergency Ordinance to compensate for the increase in energy prices.