Vladut Simionescu, bronze medalist in IJF tournament in Antalya

realitatea.net
Vladut Simionescu

Romanian judoka Vladut Simionescu won the bronze medal on Sunday in the 100 kg category at the Antalya (Turkey) Grand Prix 2019, with the IJF World Judo Tour, after defeating Brazilian David Moura in the decisive match.

Simionescu moved past Slovenian Vito Dragic, in the first round , in the round of sixteen he defeated Azerbaijani Rustam Kotiev, in quarterfinals won against the Czech Lukas Krpalek, but lost the semifinal to Dutch Roy Meyer, marking a victory against Moura in the match for the 3-5 positions.

AGERPRES .

stiripesurse.ro
