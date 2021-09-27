Vladut Simionescu ranks second in Zagreb Grand Prix

Romanian athlete Vladut Simionescu came out second in the Judo Grand Prix in Zagreb, after being defeated on Sunday in the final +100 kg category by Dutchman Jur Spijkers.

Simionescu beat Serbian Zarko Culum in the quarterfinals, defeated the Slovenian Vito Dragic in the semifinals, but lost the final to Spijkers,

In the same category, +100 kg, Mircea Croitoru was defeated in the first round by the Ukrainian Evgheni Balievski, agerpres reports.In his first competition under the colours of Romania, Cuban Asley Gonzalez, recently naturalized, missed the bronze medal in the 100 kg category, being defeated by Croatian Marko Kumric in the match for 3-5 places.Gonzalez, former world champion, defeated in the eighth round the Bulgarian Boris Gheorghiev, in the quarterfinals he won against the Kosovar Shpati Zekaj, but lost the semifinal to Russian Arman Adamian, and then the bronze final.Eduard Serban was defeated in the round of sixteen, in the 100 kg category, by Dutchman Simeon Catharina.Romania participated with eight judokas in the tournament in the Croatian capital, seven men and one woman.243 judokas from 35 countries, 143 for men and 100 for women entered the competition.France took the first place in terms of the number of medals, with 3 gold, 2 silver and 3 bronze, followed by the Netherlands, 2-2-2, Slovenia, 2-1-1, etc. Romania finished 12th with a silver medal.