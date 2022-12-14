Volume dedicated to late ambassador Mihnea Constantinescu, launched at Foreign Affairs Ministry

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) hosted, with the participation of Minister Bogdan Aurescu, the launch of the volume "Mihnea Constantinescu - The wisdom of diplomacy anchored in virtues", on which occasion the head of Romanian diplomacy emphasized the late ambassador's personality.

The event was organized on Tuesday by the MAE together with the "Ambassador Mihnea Constantinescu" Association and the "Emblematic Romania" Association.

The volume is part of the "Mihnea Constantinescu. Emblematic Romania" trilogy, structured on the three major fields to which the ambassador made important contributions - energy diplomacy, Holocaust remembrance and diplomacy, and includes testimonies of prime ministers, foreign ministers or fellow diplomats with whom Mihnea Constantinescu collaborated during the almost 30 years of political and diplomatic activity, states the MAE in a press release sent on Wednesday.

In this context, Minister Aurescu, whose contribution opens the volume "Mihnea Constantinescu - The wisdom of diplomacy anchored in virtues", welcomed the effort to "map" the life and activity of the late ambassador, especially in the special context of marking, this year, the 160th anniversary of modern Romanian diplomacy. Bogdan Aurescu emphasized the highlights of Mihnea Constantinescu's personality, his contribution to the development of Romanian diplomacy and his training role for new generations of diplomats.

"Mihnea [Constantinescu] was and is a model for all of us - an efficient, professional and patriotic man, dedicated to his country. He showed us, day by day, that Romania's foreign policy must be characterized by rigor, efficiency, honesty and stability. Mihnea believed deeply in these virtues, which characterized him fully and which were surpassed only by his empathy. We are aware today, once more, that diplomacy has an eminently human side, beyond the technical aspects in which we are immersed day by day. More than an exceptional career diplomat, Mihnea represents one of those rare destinies, whose purpose was to influence, through professionalism, energy and dedication, the entire construction of a national diplomacy worthy of the 21st century," highlighted Minister Aurescu.

During the event, the personality and achievements of the late diplomat minister were evoked by Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu, presidential adviser Luminita Odobescu, director general within the MAE Irina Zidaru, the volume coordinator, Filon Morar, as well as Cora Stavarescu and Camelia Botezatu, the initiators and coordinators of the project "Mihnea Constantinescu. Emblematic of Romania".

Ambassador Mihnea Constantinescu died in 2018, at the age of 57, in Nice.

Born on December 13, 1961, he was a teacher at the Politehnica University of Bucharest, in the field of nuclear engineering, where he also obtained the title of Doctor. Later, he entered the diplomatic service.

He held important positions in several governments, such as director of the Prime Minister's Chancellery, state adviser or diplomatic adviser, state secretary and director general for political affairs in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He was the spokesman of Prime Minister Petre Roman and cabinet director of Prime Ministers Theodor Stolojan, Adrian Nastase and Calin Popescu-Tariceanu. Mihnea Constantinescu was also the personal assistant of Prime Minister Petre Roman, as well as the cabinet director of Mircea Geoana, when the latter was Minister of Foreign Affairs.

He was posthumously decorated by President Klaus Iohannis. AGERPRES