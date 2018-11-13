Volume of construction works down 4.1pct in first nine months of 2018

The volume of construction works declined by 4.1 percent as gross series, in the first nine months of 2018 compared to the similar period of 2017, whereas, as series adjusted according to the number of working days and seasonality, it also dropped by 2.2 percent, according to the data of the National Institute of Statistics (INS) published on Wednesday.

In September 2018 compared to September 2017, the volume of construction works, as gross series, declined overall by 2.1 percent.As series adjusted according to the number of working days and seasonality, the volume of construction works dropped by 0.4 percent.In September 2018 compared to August 2018, the volume of construction works increased by 8 percent as gross series.As series adjusted according to the number of working days and seasonality, the volume of construction works increased overall by 0.8 percent.