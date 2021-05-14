Volume of construction works increased 1.2% in Q1

The volume of construction works increased, in the first three months of this year, compared to the similar period of 2020, as gross series by 1.2%, and as series adjusted to the number of working days and seasonality decreased by 1.2%, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS), published on Friday, agerpres reports.

According to the INS, the volume of construction works increased in March 2021 compared to February 2021, as gross series by 36.6%.

As a series adjusted according to the number of working days and seasonality, the volume of construction works increased by 0.8%.Also, the volume of construction works as a gross series increased by a total of 2.2%, in March 2021 compared to March 2020.As series adjusted to the number of working days and seasonality, the volume of construction works decreased by a total of 0.9%.