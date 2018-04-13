Volume of construction works increased by 8.4% two months into 2018 (unadjusted terms)

The volume of construction works increased by 8.4 percent in unadjusted terms in the first two months of 2018 compared to the same period in 2017, whilst in terms adjusted to the number of working days and seasonality, the advance was 6.5 percent, according to a press release issued by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Friday for AGERPRES.

On structural elements, in unadjusted terms, there were increases in maintenance and repair works by 11.9 percent, overhaul works by 8.6 percent and in new constructions by 7.3 percent.In terms adjusted to the number of working days and seasonality, the volume of construction works increased by a total of 6.5 percent. On structural elements there were increases in maintenance and repair works by 10.6 percent, new construction works by 7.1 percent and in overhaul works by 6.7 percent.In February 2018, the volume of construction works increased by 30.9 percent compared to the previous month in unadjusted terms and in terms adjusted to the number of working days and seasonality by 4.6 percent.