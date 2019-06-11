The volume "Romania-Israel. Bilateral relations (1948-1991)" signed by Florin C. Stan, an adviser to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) Diplomatic Archives, was launched on Tuesday at the Coral Temple.

"The present paper dedicated to the Romanian-Israeli bilateral relations illustrates the mutual contacts, their sustainability since establishment, since the proclamation of the State of Israel, to the visit of the first president of Romania to the State of Israel in 1991. What brings extra value to the titles that have approached the foreign policy of the Romanian diplomacy in the Middle East so far are a series of declassified documents from the diplomatic archive of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Bucharest. What I have pointed out is that, after the sinuous relations of the 50s, to the special and privileged relations in the 1970s and 1980s, mutual contacts have accumulated a number of values, of issues that have benefited both states. For example, Romania has benefited from Israeli lobbying in Washington to obtain the most favoured nation clause. On the other hand, Israel benefited from the assurance of some (...) diplomatic contacts that Bucharest offered as a service to Jerusalem with the Arab states," the author said on the occasion of the launch of the volume.

He mentioned that Israel has consistently supported Bucharest and the interests of the Romanian state to the international bodies.

According to him, the Romanian-Israeli relations between 1948-1991 touched upon three great files: the emigration of the Jews, the enhancement of the diplomatic representation between the two parties at the embassy rank and, last but not least, the file of "the mediation or the establishment of contacts among Bucharest, the State of Israel and various Arab authorities in the Middle East".