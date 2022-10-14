Volunteer reservist recruitment campaign, between October 24 & November 11, for over 400 positions available

The Ministry of National Defense (MApN) is organizing, between October 24 and November 11, a new recruitment and selection campaign for people who want to perform military service in the reserve as a volunteer reservist in the Romanian Army, on the places left unfilled this year, informs a press release of the Ministry of Defense sent on Friday.

According to the cited source, as many as 417 volunteer reservist positions (officers, military foremen, non-commissioned officers, NCOs and soldiers) remained available in military units in Bucharest and 19 counties.

When presenting themselves at the military center, those interested will be informed about the advantages of performing military service as a volunteer reservist, the stages of the recruitment and selection process, the structures designated to carry out the selection, the military health unit where they will have the medical examination, as well as the military unit or the training center where they are going to follow the initial training program, in the situation where they are the object of this training, according to the law, Agerpres informs.

Moreover, the candidates from among the citizens without military training will be advised in relation to expressing their options, in the sense of orientation towards the positions for which they meet the specific criteria regarding the level of studies and the matching of the specializations acquired in civilian life with the military weapons/services and military.

A registration application will be filled out at the military center and the following documents will be presented: identity document, in original and copy; the criminal record certificate, issued a maximum of six months before the date of submission; academic records and/or other documents certifying other competencies acquired in civilian life, in original and copy; the valid driver's license, issued by the Romanian authorities, in the original and copy, if applicable, for candidates without military training, if the performance of the duties of the position for which they are applying requires the driving of specific equipment; the military booklet, in original and copy, if applicable, only for those who hold the status of reservist.