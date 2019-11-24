Voter turnout as of 21:00 hrs: 49.87 pct

The turnout in the runoff of the presidential elections was 49.87pct, on Sunday, at the national level, until 21:00, according to the data provided by the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC).

As many as 9,086,421 Romanians voted, of whom 5,255,844 in urban areas, and 3,830,594 in rural areas.

According to the BEC spokesman, Mircea Preotescu, the turnout was 50.45% in the urban area and 49.11% in the rural area. In Bucharest, turnout was 54.38%.

A higher turnout was registered in the following counties: Ilfov (68.57%), Cluj (62.06%), Sibiu (58.13%), Brasov (56.63%) and Giurgiu (55.90%) .

A lower turnout was registered in the counties of Harghita (22.86%), Covasna (25.86%), Satu Mare (37.83%), Vaslui (37.53%) and Bacau (43.13%).

In Bucharest, the turnout was 54.38% overall, and by districts: District 1 - 62.08%, District 2 - 55.35%, District 3 - 46.81%, District 4 - 56.20%, District 5 - 50.52%, District 6 - 60.05%.

The total number of voters who showed up at the polls is 9,086,539, of whom 7,839,019 voters are registered with the permanent voter lists.

According to the BEC site, by age, the most numerous were voters ranging between 45 and 64 years old, followed by the over 65 range, then the 35 - 44 year old category, those aged 25 - 34, the last being young people between the ages of 18 and 24.

In the counties, turnout was as follows:

* Alba - 54.89%

* Arad - 49.01%

* Arges - 54.22%

* Bacau - 43.13%

* Bihor - 49.35%

* Bistrita-Nasaud - 50.40%

* Botosani - 43.87%

* Brasov - 56.63%

* Braila - 47.27%

* Buzau - 49.56%

* Caras-Severin - 46.12%

* Cluj - 62.06%

* Constanta - 53.20%

* Covasna - 25.86%

* Calarasi - 48.07%

* Dambovita - 53.00%

* Dolj - 51.45%

* Galati - 45.37%

* Giurgiu - 55.90%

* Gorj - 51.17%

* Harghita - 22.86%

* Hunedoara - 50.93%

* Ialomita - 45.04%

* Iasi - 45.34%

* Ilfov - 68.58%

* Maramures - 45.42%

* Mehedinti - 52.13%

* Mures - 43.88%

* Neamt - 44.50%

* Olt - 54.00%

* Prahova - 53.23%

* Satu Mare - 37.83%

* Salaj - 48.36%

* Sibiu - 58.13%

* Suceava - 44.93%

* Teleorman - 53.06%

* Timis - 55.11%

* Tulcea - 46.10%

* Vaslui - 37.53%

* Valcea - 52.76%

* Vrancea - 47.42%

At the first round of the presidential elections this year, until 21.00, 47.66% of the voters had showed up at the polls.

In 2014, at the second round of presidential elections, until 21.00, 62.04% of the voters had voted.