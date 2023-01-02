 
     
Warning nowcasting of fog in three counties of Moldavia

On Monday, the National Meteorological Administration (ANM) issued a series of Yellow Code nowcasting warnings of dense fog, in areas of three counties in Moldova, valid for the next few hours, Agerpres informs.

According to the meteorologists, until 14:00, in the low area of Vrancea county, respectively in 60 localities, fog will be reported locally, which causes the visibility to drop below 200 meters, isolated below 50 meters.

Similar phenomena will persist until the same time in Galati and Vaslui counties.

The warnings of immediate dangerous phenomena (nowcasting) are issued for a maximum period of six hours, ANM specifies.

