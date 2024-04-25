Waste from Switzerland, declared as textile products, denied entry to Romania at Bors II PTF

A transport of about 18 tonnes of waste, declared as textile products, brought from Switzerland was denied entry to the country by the authorities at the Bors II Border Crossing Point, after it was found that the driver did not have the necessary legal documents.

The driver is Romanian and was carrying, according to the documents accompanying the cargo, textile products from a Swiss company for a Romanian company.

"As there were suspicions about the legality of the transport in question, the border police requested authorized support from the representatives of the Bihor County police station of the National Environmental and Consumer Protection Guard Bihor. Following the checks it was found that the truck was actually loaded with 17,980 kilograms of waste, for which the driver did not present the necessary documentation required by law for the import of these products," said Thursday, the Territorial Inspectorate of Border Police Oradea.

The authorities have ordered that the goods be returned to the shipper in Switzerland.