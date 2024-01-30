We have confirmation of Chamber of Deputies cyber attack (Digital transformation minister)

Minister of Research, Innovation and Digital transformation Bogdan Gruia-Ivan said on Tuesday that the cyber attack on the Chamber of Deputies' database was confirmed.

"We have confirmation that there was a cyber attack, a cyber incident targeted at the Chamber of Deputies, which saw about 250 Gigabytes of data leaked, some personal documents, data related to the lawmakers' electronic devices. The state institutions are currently doing their job and their representatives are at the Chamber of Deputies' premises and they are going to issue a technical report based on which the Chamber Speaker will take action against the attackers. I had a discussion with Chamber Speaker Alfred Simonis, as soon as we have the technical report, he will take the necessary action," Bogdan Ivan declared at the Social Democratic Party headquarters, agerpres reports.

He added that the site is under the responsibility of the Special Telecommunications Service (STS) and under the direct responsibility of the Chamber of Deputies.

"What is very important for everyone to know is that we are currently considering several amendments to the Cyber Security Law, in order to toughen this legislation as much as possible in order to best protect people," he mentioned."Following the publicly circulated information about the IT incident at the Chamber of Deputies, and for the correct information of public opinion, the Press Office states that STS does not ensure the administration or cyber security of the respective IT system," the Special Telecommunications Service informed earlier.