We must grant special attention to promoting and observing business ethics (specialists)

Promoting business ethics and identifying the efforts of companies to implement a proper behaviour have been on the agenda of the "Business Ethics Award Romania" debate, organised by the European Business Ethics Network - Romania on Friday.

In this context, Iuliu Stocklosa, Chairman of the Bucharest Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIB), showed that in this period marked by major dysfunctionalities on the supply and distribution chains, as well as exponential increases in expenses at the same time with a decline in predictability in revenue level, entrepreneurs have been tested in terms of resilience, capacity to adapt and reorient fast, management and team work skills, as well as steadiness in further observing principles, rules, norms, in the relation with the state, customers, suppliers, partners, competitors, as well as with the own employees.

The CCIB official said that maybe more than never we must understand that, in our natural desire of enduring on an increasingly volatile market, it is important to respect the rights of others and not breach basic ethical norms. On the contrary, he added, our reputation has to suffer, and nowadays it is one of the most important intangible goods, Agerpres.ro informs.

According to him, the business community has been confronted for almost two and a half years with an unprecedented crisis, generated initially by the measures taken by the worldwide state to limit the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and fueled, over the past three months, but the conflict in Ukraine, the impact of the European Union's sanctions against the Russian Federation and Belarus, as well as by China's zero COVID-19 policy.

Stocklosa says that as far as the CCCIB is concerned, it has granted and continues to grant a special importance to promoting and observing the business ethics, regardless of the difficulties generated by the economic, social and geopolitical context. In this sense, he says, we act on several directions. For instance, he said, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Municipality of Bucharest member companies are applied the Code of business ethics and conduct principles. He explains that this document was meant to be a real contribution to improving the business environment in the Capital and all over Romania, including by discouraging and combating the corruption deeds and offenses, finance criminality, disloyal competition, as well as discriminating practices.

In his turn, Florin Danescu, Romanian Association of Banks (ARB) President, spoke about banking ethics and mentioned that 90 percent of people do not trust this sector, but do trust their bank.

He goes on explaining how the European Banking authority has reached four million pages of regulations, adding that even if one knew all those regulations, one would need 15 years to explain them to a bank customer, 500 pages per day. An assessment of the banking industry on a European level, says Danescu, showed that 90 percent of the people questioned if they trusted the banking system said they didn't. On the other hand, he mentions, 90 percent also answered that they trust their bank. This shows that people's perception on the banking system has changed, but they still confide in their bank. The first thing we must change is wether this perception is correct or not, Danescu concluded.

In regards with the observance of the principle of professional ethics in mass media, AGERPRES Romanian National News Agency Director General Claudia Nicolae maintained that journalists must take into account a conduct code and not distort information.

"The truth is like a puzzle. Every user of Internet who wants to see whole information, has to spend a lot of time on reading a lot of media outlets. (...) And we think that the only solution is - awareness and education. And also, many news agencies from Europe they came to the conclusion that only together, by presenting common narratives can we restore readers' confidence in information," Claudia Nicolae said.

International specialists and academicians participated on Friday in the "Business Ethics Award Romania" roundtable, organised by Business Ethics Network - Romania, as part of the third edition of the Global Ethics - Key of Sustainability International Conference, in collaboration with the Academy of Science People of Romania and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Municipality of Bucharest. The event was moderated by EBEN-ro Chair Adriana Grigorescu.