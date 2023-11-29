We propose value of parliamentarians' special pensions be 25% of minimum pension (USR's Seidler)

Save Romania Union (USR) deputy Cristian Seidler proposed on Wednesday that the value of special pensions of parliamentarians should be 25% of the minimum pension.

"Because, unfortunately, the Constitutional Court says that we must keep paying the special pensions of the parliamentarians, which are on average 5,500 RON, remaining loyal to the idea of cutting the special pensions, USR proposes that if it is absolutely mandatory from the perspective of the Court to have special pensions, their value should not be higher than 25% of the minimum pension. Why 25% of the minimum pension? Because in order to receive the minimum pension a person, according to the law, must work and contribute at least 15 years. A mandate is 4 years. Proportionately, it means a quarter of the minimum pension. Even this value, from our point of view, is much too high, but 5,500 RON is an unacceptable value. (...) We propose, until we get to cut them completely to zero, that the value of 5,500 RON on average should become 282 RON, as it is currently a quarter of the minimum pension," said Seidler at the Parliament Palace.

He added that the special pensions of local elected officials must be abolished and not eliminated for another year.