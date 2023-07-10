We want to better understand what Gov't wants in terms of charges, taxes (employers' confederation official)

The Concordia Employers' Confederation requested on Monday, in the Tripartite National Council, meetings with the minister of finance to discuss the tax reform, according to the Confederation's president, Dan Sucu.

"Today I had the first meeting with Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu in the format of the Tripartite National Council, together with the other employer and trade union confederations. Beyond the two topics on the agenda, the problems related to legal assistants and the value of meal vouchers, I also raised other topics that concern us these days. We want to better understand what the Government wants in terms of charges and fees and we have requested meetings with the minister of finance to discuss fiscal reform. As representatives of the private sector, we have emphasized the need to be consulted and to be able to to express our point of view on major issues with an impact on the economy and consumers, such as taxation, the workforce, etc. We are glad that the prime minister has responded to our invitation to have a constant dialogue with the social partners", said Dan Sucu, according to a release sent to AGERPRES.