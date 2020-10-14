Weddings, baptisms, anniversaries to be banned in Romania until infections go down

Private events such as weddings, baptisms, anniversaries, festive meals both indoors and outdoors will be banned in Romania until the number of people infected with the novel coronavirus decreases, head of the Department for Emergency Situations Raed Arafat said Tuesday evening.

"Baptism in church is not included here. It is still done but with a limited number of people in attendance. If I'm not mistaken, it is 16 people. We are talking here about festivities, festive meals, baptisms, but outside the places of worship," said Arafat.About the theatres, cinemas, restaurants, cafes, he said that the meeting of the National Committee for Emergency Situations decided that where the 14-day notification rate of reported COVID-19 cases per 1,000 population is less than or equal to 1.5 they will operate at a capacity of 50%."When the rate exceeds 1.5 per thousand and is up to 3 per thousand, they will operate at a capacity of 30% and they have to close at 23:00hrs. When the rate exceeds 3 per thousand, their activities will be stopped," said Arafat.As for hotels, when the rate is over 3 per thousand population, they will only be able to provide meals to their visitors.Asked if this means that, as of Wednesday, restaurants can resume their indoor dining given that the rate in Bucharest is less than 3 per thousand, Arafat replied: "Where there is a rate below 3 per thousand, the county committees will take that into account and they will issue their decision on the rate and it is normal that the restaurants can resume their activity and we hope that we will not reach 3 per thousand. If it reaches 3 per thousand, activities will stop."