Romanian athlete Iulian Mihai Diaconu won the gold medal in the snatch style, on Friday, in the 6-kg category at the Under-17 European Weightlifting Championships in Raszyn (Poland).

Diaconu won with 112 kg, but in the clean and jerk he finished 6th, with 120 kg, missing the last attempt, at 125 kg, and he ranked 5h, in the end, 232 kg, Agerpres.

After three days of competition, Romania's tally at the European Under-15 and Under-17 is 16 medals, 6 gold, 3 silver and 7 bronze.