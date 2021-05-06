Where are environment activists today, when Arthur is trophy on Austrian wall

Former Minister of Transport, Razvan Cuc, stated that NGOs protesting against the building of highways in protected areas stopped taking attitude against the shooting of a bear, named Arthur, by an Austrian prince.

"In front of the Austrian Embassy it's quiet. No protests there. The prince came, he killed and left with the trophy! And we, in line and submissive behind a president without personality and an incapable government, are left again to be inhabitants of a colony on the edge of Europe," said, in a release sent, on Thursday, the Social Democratic Party (PSD) senator from Neamt County.

"Spineless politicians accepted blindly orders coming from the West, and when somebody was not submissive, he was declared undesirable. Loud and well-financed NGOs scolded, cursed, threatened, came into ministers' offices and tied themselves with chains to the heaters. NGOs that said about Romania whatever they saw fit, are now silent like the fish they pride themselves in protecting. The abuse comes from the master, it's not right to contest it. Where are the hundreds of environment activists today, when Arthur is a trophy on the wall of an Austrian who can do anything? Where are the protests against those who allowed the shooting of the most valuable brown bear in Romania? Where are the social media campaigns, where are the petitions signed by hundreds of thousands of people who always had something to say? They don't exist! When the bear is killed by an Austrian, there are no protests. There's only room for a hypocritical and silent burial," the former Transport Minister said.

Razvan Cuc said that the authorities will cover up the case of the shooting of Arthur.

"What is to come is the operation to whitewash a cynical hunt during which a 'courageous' and well-armed prince killed Arthur. Who isn't even 'the largest bear!'. It's somewhat smaller, like a country run by 'patriots' willing to sell it piecemeal. Cheap. The prince's trophy cost only 7,000 euro. Not much to it at all," the PSD senator concluded, reports Agerpres.