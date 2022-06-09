Whit Holiday reservations in Romania, 40 pct more expensive than last year (analysis)

Whit holiday is the busiest this season, with 144% more overnight stays than last year, while prices have risen by 40%, according to an analysis published on Thursday on the online hotel reservation platform Travelminit.ro.

According to the source, there was a significant increase in bookings for the extended Whit weekend (Saturday, Sunday and Monday), which coincided this year with the start of the school holiday. At the same time, the preferences for the summer season have already begun to take shape: in terms of accommodation units, tourists now choose rather boarding houses and apartments, so that they can enjoy more privacy, a peaceful holiday in a private setting (family or group of friends), the cited source reveals. As for the favorite destinations, as expected, the big cities (33% of reservations), the Romanian seaside (27% of reservations) and the spas (17%) are still in high demand, Agerpres reports.According to Travelminit data, the busiest weekend of this season is coming up, with the platform registering 144% more overnight stays for the 2022 Whit holiday compared to 2021."There are, however, some changes in the rates charged by hoteliers, which are now higher than in previous years, a phenomenon that specialists have been announcing recently. In Romania, the price of a 2-night stay for 2 people, during Pentecost, increased significantly compared to 2021. For example, the price for a hotel room increased by 40%, from 638 RON to 895 RON, while the price for a room in a boarding house increased by 36%, from 529 RON to 717 RON. It is also important to mention that, despite the price increases, tourists can also use in June the old vouchers, left unused from 2019 and 2020, for the purchase of accommodation in the country," reveals the analysis of the online hotel reservation platform Travelminit.ro.Holiday vouchers for 2022 have also started to be loaded, a measure that will have a huge impact on the tourism market.