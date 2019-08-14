 
     
Wholesale trade records 7.1 pct leap in H1 (as raw series)

Wholesale trade, except for trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles, increased in the first six months of the year, both as gross and adjusted series, due mainly to the sale of consumer goods, other than food, data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS) shows on Wednesday.

According to official statistics, from January to June 2019, the turnover in the wholesale trade leapt as a gross series and in nominal terms, by 7.1 pct, compared to the first six months of 2108, as a result of the positive results recorded in: wholesale trade of consumer goods, other than food (+ 13.9 pct), wholesale trade of computer and telecommunications equipment (+ 9.8 pct), non-specialized wholesale trade (+ 9.8 pct), wholesale trade of other machinery, equipment and supplies (+ 8.5 pct), wholesale trade of raw agricultural products and live stock (+ 7.4 pct), wholesale trade of food, beverages and tobacco (+ 5.8 pct), respectively the specialized wholesale trade of other products (+ 3.1 pct).

At the opposite end were the brokerage activities in wholesale trade, which decreased by 3.3 pct, from year to year.

At the same time, in the first semester of the current year, the turnover in wholesale trade (except for the trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles), as a series adjusted according to the number of working days and the seasonality, went up by 8.3 pct , compared to the same period of the previous year.

