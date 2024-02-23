Wholesale trade turnover, up by 1.1% in 2023

The turnover in the wholesale trade, with the exception of the trade in automobiles and motorcycles, increased last year in nominal terms, as a gross series, by 1.1% compared to 2022, the National Institute of Statistics announced on Friday.

The evolution in 2023 was generated by the increase in the wholesale trade of IT and telecommunications equipment (+12.6%), the wholesale trade of other machines, equipment and supplies (+11.7%), the wholesale trade of consumer goods, other than food (+9.4%), intermediary activities in wholesale (+6.1%) and non-specialized wholesale (+4.9%).

Decreases were registered in the specialized wholesale trade of other products (-8.5%), the wholesale trade of raw agricultural products and live animals (-3.3%) and the wholesale trade of food products, beverages and tobacco (-0.8%)