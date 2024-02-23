Subscription modal logo Premium

Abonează-te pentru experiența stiripesurse.ro Premium!

  • cea mai rapidă sursă de informații și știri
  • experiența premium fără reclame sau întreruperi
  • în fiecare zi,cele mai noi știri, exclusivități și breaking news
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
NOU! Citește stiripesurse.ro
 

Wholesale trade turnover, up by 1.1% in 2023

Facebook
comert cumparaturi carucior supermarket magazin

The turnover in the wholesale trade, with the exception of the trade in automobiles and motorcycles, increased last year in nominal terms, as a gross series, by 1.1% compared to 2022, the National Institute of Statistics announced on Friday.

The evolution in 2023 was generated by the increase in the wholesale trade of IT and telecommunications equipment (+12.6%), the wholesale trade of other machines, equipment and supplies (+11.7%), the wholesale trade of consumer goods, other than food (+9.4%), intermediary activities in wholesale (+6.1%) and non-specialized wholesale (+4.9%).

Decreases were registered in the specialized wholesale trade of other products (-8.5%), the wholesale trade of raw agricultural products and live animals (-3.3%) and the wholesale trade of food products, beverages and tobacco (-0.8%)

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.