Wholesale turnover value goes up by 14.7%, during first 7 months (statistics)

Wholesale has registered overall, during the first 7 months of this year, a turnover that is higher by 17.4% from the similar interval of 2020, due to the activity of specialized commerce of other products (22.4%) and consumer goods, other than food items (21.9%), according to the data published by the National Institute of Statistics on Monday, agerpres reports.

During the period of January 1 - July 31, 2021, there were also positive results registered in wholesale for raw agricultural products and live animals (+18.7%), non-specialized wholesale (+17.4%), wholesale of other machinery, equipment and supplies (+17.4%), wholesale of food items, tobacco and beverages (+11.5%), wholesale of IT equipment and telecommunication (+9.1%) and brokerage activities in wholesale (+8.6%).

Furthermore, wholesale turnover (with the exception of commerce with motor vehicles and motorcycles), as adjusted series, based on the number of working days and seasonality, has gone up, as a whole, by 14.3%, at 7 months.

