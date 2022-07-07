Wide gauge railway in the Port of Galati, reopened after 22 years

The wide gauge railway in the Port of Galati was reopened on Thursday morning, the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, Sorin Grindeanu announced on his Facebook page.

"The works carried out by Romanian Railways (CFR) Infrastructure started on June 6 and were completed almost a month earlier than the estimated deadline. From this moment, the freight trains coming from Ukraine, via the Republic of Moldova, can unload the cereals directly in the Port of Galati, without the need for transshipment at the border. The grain that will quickly reach the Port of Galati can be transferred more efficiently on barges or can be stored in the silo in the port, which has a capacity of 25,000 tons," the minister wrote.For the re-commissioning of this wide gauge railway line, CFR Infrastructure performed a series of specific works."The reopening of this wide gauge railway line, with a total length of 3.58 km, will have an important economic impact for the rail freight transport, both by increasing the traffic on the Romanian territory, but also on the grain transports from Ukraine, which will enter directly in the Port of Galati, on the border with the Republic of Moldova," say the company's representatives.