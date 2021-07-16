Wildfire in Iron Gates Natural Park burning on two sides of slope

The vegetation fire in the Iron Gates Natural Park is burning on two sides of a slope, the Mehedinti Emergency Management Inspectorate (ISU) informs.

"Following the fly-over carried out by a helicopter requested in support, it was noticed that the fire is burning on two sides of the slope, in its upper part. Access of the fire fighters is difficult due to the rugged terrain, and some outbreaks are inaccessible on foot," according to ISU Mehedinti.

ISU Mehedinti also said air intervention will be required to put out all outbreaks, depending on the future developments and the resources available nationwide.Firefighters of the Mehedinti Emergency Management Inspectorate (ISU) on Friday stepped in to put out a fire that broke out in dry vegetation and litter in a coniferous forest in Dubova - Tisovita area the Iron Gates Natural Park, Mehedinti County.According to ISU Mehedinti, first estimates show the fire covered about five to six hectares."The staff was gradually supplemented; currently 17 firefighters from the Drobeta Turnu Severin and Orsova detachments, as well as workers of the Orsova Forest District, went to the scene. A helicopter was also requested to fly over the area on fire to assess the situation," according to ISU Mehedinti.