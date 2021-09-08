Wizz Air announces two new routes from Romania to Madrid and Brussels

Wizz Air introduces two new routes from Romania to Spain and Belgium, with flights to be operated in early December.

Thus, Romanians will be able to travel from Iasi to Madrid, Spain, on Thursdays and Sundays, starting with December 2, and from Suceava to Brussels, Belgium, every Tuesday and Saturday, from December 4.

According to a company release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday, the tickets for the two routes are already available online and through the mobile application, starting from 99 lei, Agerpres informs.

"These new routes add to the flights already operated from airports in Romania to destinations in Spain and Belgium, popular among Romanians," the release said.

According to the company, Romanian passengers will be able to travel with the help of these new affordable flights from Wizz Air in two of the most enchanting European capitals. At the same time, the second largest city in the EU, Madrid is an urban center with a charming and rich culture, history and architecture, and the host of key European Union institutions, Brussels, is an important economic, cultural and social hub in Europe.

The low-cost airline Wizz Air operates a fleet of 144 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. Wizz Air is listed on the London Stock Exchange with the abbreviation WIZZ. All Wizz Air flights are operated with Airbus A320 aircraft with 180 seats, A320neo with 186 seats, A321 with 230 seats and Airbus A321neo aircraft with 239 seats.