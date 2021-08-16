Two magistrate associations urging immediate visas for life-threatened Afghan judges and prosecutors

Two judiciary associations expressed solidarity and support for Afghan judges and prosecutors, calling on the Foreign Ministry to "immediately" issue electronic visas for all the Afghan magistrates "whose lives are in danger."

"The Romanian Judges Forum and the Justice Initiative Association express their full solidarity and unconditional support for our fellow judges and prosecutors in Afghanistan, targeted by the newly installed political regime in that state," the two organizations said in a statement today.

According to the cited source, dozens of magistrates and other judicial staff have been killed and injured in the last 10 years, as bombs have been placed in courthouses or judges have been gunned down in the streets in 2013, 2017 and 2021 in vindictive attacks. Also, the previous Taliban regime proceeded to "a purge of the judiciary based on technical and religious grounds., informează Agerpres.

"In a brief interview today with the Judges' Forum Magazine, Afghan judge Tayeba Parsa (Kabul Court of Appeal) expressed serious fears that after the fall of the government, Afghan judges (women judges in particular) will be executed with no trial to establish guilt, as they are already being sought at their homes. In the face of such an unimaginable situation, the international community must not remain indifferent. Apart from international pressure for the newly installed regime to respect human rights, all forms of humanitarian assistance - which is absolutely necessary for the persons concerned - must be immediately initiated," the two associations argue.

In conclusion, the Romanian Judges Forum and the Justice Initiative Association are asking the Foreign Affairs Ministry to issue electronic visas for all Afghan judges and prosecutors whose lives are in jeopardy.