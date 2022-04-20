The wooden icon "The Crucifixion of the Lord", from the time of Neagoe Basarab (Voivode / Prince of Wallachia between 1512 and 1521, ed. n.), was adjudicated on Tuesday evening at the price of 12,000 euros at the sacred art auction organized by Casa Artmark.

The museum piece, a collector's piece, was painted in Wallachia in the first decades of the 16th century and had a starting price of 4,000 euros.An icon of pilgrimage was also in the auction - the "Citadel of Jerusalem", dated 1863. The rare, large piece, painted on canvas, in good condition, was adjudicated at a price of 8,750 euros. The icon of pilgrimage represented, 159 years ago, during the time of Alexandru Ioan Cuza (the prince who unified Moldavia and Wallachia principalities, in 1859, ed. n.), a map to the Holy Land, but also a certificate-symbol, a proof of the piety of those who went to worship at the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem. The central part of the icon illustrates the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem, and the most remarkable scenes, among the many painted scenes, are: the Mother of God with the Baby and Christ Pantocrator, the Creation of the World, the Resurrection of Lazarus or the Last Judgment.Among the lots adjudicated at high amounts at the session were: the wooden icon "Deisis", with carved frame (post-Brancoveanu school, 1793, museum piece, collector's piece), at 5,250 euros; the wooden icon "The Crucifixion of the Lord" (Brancoveanu school, late 17th century - early 18th century, extremely rare, collector's piece), at 4,750 euros; the wooden icon, "Saint Michael the Archangel" (Ruthenian school, Maramures, first half of the 17th century, very rare, collector's piece), at 4,500 euros.