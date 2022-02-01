Working detainees bring over RON 6.5 million in 2021 to Arad Penitentiary

Detainees from the Arad Penitentiary who worked during 2021 for various companies brought to the institution an income of RON 6,659,591, similar to the one before the pandemic, even if they worked directly from detention and not in exterior places.

The 2021 report of the Arad Penitentiary shows that the institution "ranked first in the entire Romanian penitentiary system, in terms of the use of detainees at work, and of the income obtained, respectively, with all the restrictions imposed by the pandemic".The spokesperson of the Arad Penitentiary, Ionel Iovescu, told AGERPRES, on Tuesday, that out of the average number of 1,337 inmates, 189 were used for "productive activities in the provision of services".Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the detainees did not leave the penitentiary to work on construction sites, in workshops or factories, their activity taking place in detention. They worked for various companies, especially automotive factories.Last year, the gross monthly income that could be obtained by a detainee was RON 2,632, 10 percent taxable, of which 40 percent actually went to the detainee, respectively a monthly allowance of RON 947. The difference of 60 percent went to the penitentiary administration."During the execution of the custodial sentence, the convicted person can use 90 percent of the income received for the work performed, and 10 percent is recorded in his name at the State Treasury, with the amount to be collected at the time of the person's release," Iovescu said.The money that goes to the penitentiary is used, among other things, for the partial payment of the expenses with the utilities, for the food or medicine of the detainees, but also for the investments, such as vehicles.In 2021, the total budget of the Arad Penitentiary was RON 58,489,870, of which RON 51,109,870 were subsidies from the state, and RON 7,380,000 were its own revenues (services and other revenues).The Arad Penitentiary is currently holding 1,307 persons in custody.