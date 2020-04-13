Works dedicated to maternity in Romanian 19th century photography - accessible online with National Library

Photographs that can be found in the "Instances of maternity in Romanian photography in the 19th century" exhibition, launched on March 6, at the National Library of Romania, can be admired on the institution's website (www.bibnat.ro).

"The exhibition (...) did not benefit from the time necessary for visiting. Because we desire this exhibition reach its public, even in these conditions, we proposed to present part of the photographs exhibited," the National Library's representatives mentioned on Monday on Facebook.

The photographs selected from the collection of the Photograph Cabinet belonging to the Special Collections Service bring to the public a lesser explored theme - the representation of the mother together with her children and family in the photography practiced in the Old Kingdom in the 19th century.

"Romanian society at mid-19th century continued to view maternity as a fulfillment of the role and identity of the woman, yet the transformations brought by modernity allowed for their emancipation, their evolution beyond the domestic space. Photography thus became a witness of the transformations that were occurring, reflected also in the manner in which the affective relations between mothers and children, between members of the family, were expressed in front of the photo camera," the quoted source also mentions.