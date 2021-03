The Romanian economy would see an advance of 4.3pct this year, after a contraction estimated at 3.9pct in 2020, with an increase of 4.1pct to follow in 2021, according to the most recent report regarding the global economic prospects, published by the World Bank on Wednesday, as reported by AGERPRES.

By comparison, in January, the World Bank forecast that Romania's GDP will contract by 5pct in 2020, with an increase of 3.5pct to be registered in 2021, and of 4.1pct in 2022.