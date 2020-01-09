 
     
World Bank slightly improves estimates on Romania's economic growth in 2019 and 2020

banca mondiala

The World Bank revised upwards to 3.9 percent its estimations regarding Romania's economy growth in 2019, by 0.3 percentage points more than the forecast in June 2019, reads the "Global Economic Prospects" report, published by the World Bank (WB) on Wednesday.

Moreover, the international financial institution has informed that Romania's economy is expected to register a 3.4 percent growth of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2020, 0.1 percentage points over the previous forecast.

Despite the improved estimations, the World Bank argues that Romania's GDP growth rate will significantly decrease, from 7.1 percent in 2017 to 4 percent in 2018, 3.9 percent in 2019, 3.4 percent in 2020, reaching 3.1 percent both in 2021 and 2022.

