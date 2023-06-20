World Vision Romania: 16pct of Ukrainian children in Romania are enrolled in the Romanian education system.

16pct of Ukrainian children in our country are enrolled in the Romanian education system, taking into account parents' reluctance, language barriers and the lack of knowledge of the legislation regarding equivalence and recognition of studies, according to a press release of the World Vision Romania sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday.

A number of 7,353 Ukrainian children are enrolled in the Romanian education system. The number of Ukrainian children who have settled with temporary protection in our country, together with their parents, is about 47,000, according to official statistics, World Vision Romania announced on the World Refugee Day, told Agerpres.

Besides the children enrolled in the education system, just over 16,000 Ukrainians are registered as unattached students to the Romanian school. The unattached student status means that the pupil will listen and be present in class and will be registered in school catalogues, but does not take tests and does not receive grades. The child can receive grades only if he/she officially enrolls as a student in the Romanian education system and follows the procedure of equivalence of studies done in Ukraine.

World Vision Romania has offered this school year formal non-formal education contexts for 9,110 refugee children from Ukraine, in 13 locations across the country, through the Happy Bubble centers.

Ukrainian children can go to the Happy Bubble centers in Bucharest, Constanta, Ramnicu Valcea, Baile Olanesti, Ocnele Mari, Calimanesti, Iasi, Suceava, Cluj Napoca, Brasov and Galati. Currently, more than 3,300 children are attending the Happy Bubble centers and are preparing to participate in the Summer School programmes.

According to a survey conducted in February by World Vision Romania, more than 80pct of parents believe that their children have suffered learning losses because of the war.