106,435 business entities registred in Romania, Jan.-Sept. 2019

The number of registrations of business entities, both individual and legal persons in Romania, increased in the first nine months of 2019 by 4.99pct from the same period of 2018, to 106,435, of which 74,144 (about 70pct) limited liabilities , according to data with the National Companies Registry Office (ONRC).

Most registrations were reported in Bucharest, 13,452 ( down 10.62pct y-o-y), and in the counties of Cluj, 5,043 (-15.27pct); Timis, 4,575 (-4.25pct) and Iasi, 4,320 (+18.1pct). At the opposite end, the lowest number of registrations was reported in the counties of Covasna, 914 (+7.28pct), Ialomita, 940 (+ 1.08pct) and Tulcea, 976 (-21.16pct).The most significant increases in the registration of business entities were recorded in the counties of Gorj (+43.59pct), Alba (+36.43pct) and Harghita (+34.26pct).The areas where most registrations were made are wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles - 23,656 (+21.37pct), construction - 11,692 (+26.99pct) and professional, scientific and technical activities - 9,898 (+18.13pct).