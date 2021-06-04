113 deaths due to SARS-CoV-2 infection, reported in last 24 hours, of which 93 occurred prior

A number of 113 deaths - 71 male and 42 female - after being infected with SARS-CoV-2, were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the data sent on Friday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), agerpres reports.

According to the GCS, 93 of these deaths occurred prior to the mentioned interval and were introduced in the database, following the request of the Ministry of Health, by all Public Health Directorates in the country, upon the checks that were carried out.

Thus, 8 deaths occurred in October, 2020, 24 in November 2020, 11 in December 2020, 22 in January 2021, 3 in February 2021, 5 in March 2021, 9 in April 2021, 11 in May 2021, in the counties of Bihor, Brasov, Gorj, Ilfov, Iasi, Maramures, Mures, Neamt, Timis, Tulcea and Bucharest.According to the GCS, of these 113 deaths, three were registered in the 30-39 age category, 7 in the 40-49 category, 10 in the 50-59 category, 28 in the 60-69 category, 34 for the 70-79 category and 31 deaths recorded for the over 80 category.106 of these deaths were registered in patients who presented comorbidities, three deceased patients did not present comorbidities, and for four deceased patients there were no comorbidities reported until now.In total, 30,612 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 have died in Romania.Since the beginning of the pandemic, 191 Romanian citizens who were abroad and confirmed with COVID-19 have died.