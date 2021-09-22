1163 ICU beds available for COVID-10 patients nationwide, 1,037 of which are occupied

The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Wednesday that 1,163 intensive care beds for COVID-19 patients are available nationwide, at this point, 1,037 of which are currently occupied."On Wednesday, according to the data available in the alerte.ms application, there were 1,163 ICU beds for COVID-19 patients nationwide. Also, 1,037 ICU beds are occupied throughout the country. In Bucharest, 246 ICU beds were approved by DSP (Public Health Directorate) for COVID-19 patients, according to a GCS press release to AGERPRES.
According to the same source, 32 ICU beds are available nationwide for patients with COVID-19, other than those meant especially for people with certain medical conditions that are confirmed with SARS-CoV-2, while in Bucharest there are 5 free beds at this moment. AGERPRES