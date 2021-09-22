1163 ICU beds available for COVID-10 patients nationwide, 1,037 of which are occupied

The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Wednesday that 1,163 intensive care beds for COVID-19 patients are available nationwide, at this point, 1,037 of which are currently occupied.

"On Wednesday, according to the data available in the alerte.ms application, there were 1,163 ICU beds for COVID-19 patients nationwide. Also, 1,037 ICU beds are occupied throughout the country. In Bucharest, 246 ICU beds were approved by DSP (Public Health Directorate) for COVID-19 patients, according to a GCS press release to AGERPRES.

According to the same source, 32 ICU beds are available nationwide for patients with COVID-19, other than those meant especially for people with certain medical conditions that are confirmed with SARS-CoV-2, while in Bucharest there are 5 free beds at this moment. AGERPRES